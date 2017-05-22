“The Bachelorette” Rachel Lindsay feeling the pressure for tonight’s premiere

(LOS ANGELES) — Rachel Lindsay makes her debut tonight on The Bachelorette. There’s been a lot of talk about how she’s the first African-American star of the franchise, and she tells ABC Radio she’s feeling the pressure, though she’s trying to roll with it.

“All eyes are going to be on me. I’m setting a standard,” Lindsay says. “They’re going to be judging me. Some for the good, some for the bad, and that’s a lot. Like, I am representing myself in so many way on such a huge platform and trying to find love.”

She adds, “But for me, the pros outweigh the cons.”

Lindsay, an attorney, has revealed that she’s now engaged, but hasn’t revealed who the lucky guy is — or even if he was a Bachelorette contestant. “I wish I could tell you who it’s with because I’m so happy about it,” she tells us, “But, just to be able to, like, explain the smile and the glow that I have is so liberating.”

The Bachelorette premieres tonight at 9 p.m. on ABC.

