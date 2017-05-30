“The Bachelorette” recap: A tale of two group dates

ABC/Craig Sjodin(NEW YORK) — Rachel Lindsay is still looking for her future fiancé so she started sifting through the dozens of guys left by planning two group dates, along with one one-on-one date for a lucky guy.

The first group date centered around an obstacle course titled “Husband Material.” And in what seemed like a game show within a game show moment, Bachelorette super fans Ashton Kutcher and his wife Mila Kunis stood in for Bachelorette host Chris Harrison and hosted the course.

The course, which looked super fun to play, had the guys vacuum, change diapers, grab “hair” out of the drain and even search for a diamond ring.

In what no one saw coming, Lucas, also known as the Whaboom guy, won the course.

Lucas’ win only enraged the guys, especially Blake, who seems hellbent on exposing Lucas for just being on the show to expose his Whaboom company. Still, no one thinks Lindsay is that unaware of his seemingly less-than-honorable motives. She is a lawyer after all!

Despite an entertaining group date, Lindsay wasn’t feeling any of the guys.

“The conversations have been a little mundane,” she said in one interview. “I’m not getting the romantic aspect that I need or that I want.”

That would all change once Lindsay granted Peter the one-on-one date in Palm Springs, California. Well, really, it was a date between Lindsay and her dog Copper. Peter tagged along as the two attended Barkfest in the sunny city. The sparks were clear between the Madison, Wisconsin, business owner and Lindsay, who went onto give him a rose.

Still, the episode ended with a “whaboom” of its own during the second group date, which saw the guys playing a basketball game in front of a live audience. Although Kareem Abdul Jabar caused excitement when he entered the court, it was really the arrival of DeMario’s ex-girlfriend that shook the show.

Lexi came onto the court, claiming that DeMario never broke up with her before coming onto the show. “He’s lied to all of us,” Lexi told Lindsay. “He literally still has the keys to my apartment.”

When DeMario couldn’t defend himself — come up with a lie fast enough — Linsday kicked him off the show immediately. “I believe you want to be here. I don’t believe you want to be here for me,” she said before showing him the door.

The confrontation was so show-shattering that Lindsay said it had her “questioning the whole process,” she said.

But Lindsay couldn’t get rid of DeMario that easily. The executive recruiter from Century City, California, showed up at the Bachelorette mansion, demanding to talk to Lindsay one more time.

We'll have to wait until next Monday to see what happens next.

