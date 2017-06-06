“The Bachelorette” recap: Rachel Lindsay says “bye, bye, bye”

ABC/Paul Hebert

(LOS ANGELES) — On Monday’s episode of The Bachelorette, the men left competing for Rachel Lindsay’s heart — and all of us watching at home — saw that she is a woman who is very serious about finding love.

Lindsay, the 31-year-old attorney, is relentless when it comes to choosing the right guy for her — cutting out all of the men who lied, who bickered and who just failed to ignite that spark immediately.

Monday’s episode began with DeMario — you know, the guy who’s ex-girlfriend popped up on the show — coming back to the house and begging Lindsay to give him a second chance. But DeMario soon found out that Lindsay doesn’t make plea deals when it comes to love.

“I need someone who owns his mistakes…I’m looking for a man,” she told him.

And with that, DeMario headed home.

Still, the executive recruiter from Century City, California wouldn’t be the only guy going home in Week 3.

During the episode’s Rose Ceremony, Lindsay also sent home Lucas — the “Whaboom” guy — and his nemesis, Blake E. The two continued to bicker in the house about who was there to genuinely find love, and Linsday likely sent them home because it was all too distracting.

Linsday’s quest for love continued with a group date that took her all the way to the set of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where host DeGeneres interviewed her.

She also played “Never Have I Ever” with the guys, which was when Fred, Linsday’s childhood friend, discovered that most of the guys had kissed Lindsay — but he hadn’t.

Fred, thinking his time was running out, awkwardly asked to kiss Lindsay while the two were alone. She replied, “You’re asking me if you can kiss me?” Still, before the conversation continued, Fred took his chance and kissed her passionately.

But that wasn’t enough for him to remain in the house. After he finally made his move, Lindsay sent him packing. Ouch!

The second group date saw the guys mud wrestling. Yes, mud wrestling. And although Kenny, who is a professional wrestler, dominated the competition, Bryce ended up winning.

Still, that didn’t guarantee Bryce the “group date rose.” The coveted token instead went to Eric — despite Lindsay’s friends and some men in the house questioning his motives.

Eric, who defended himself against the guy’s accusations, said he felt “thankful and grateful” for Lindsay giving him the rose anyway. But that didn’t stop him from gathering all of the guys in the house together to issue them a warning: “Don’t make this about me, make this about Rachel,” Eric said.

The pronouncement upset some guys — particularly Lee.

Find out what happens next Monday by tuning into ABC at 8 p.m. ET.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.