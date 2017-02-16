‘The Big Bang Theory’ headed for two-season renewal?

Michael Yarish/Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.(LOS ANGELES) — CBS’ hit comedy The Big Bang Theory is nearing a deal for a two-season renewal that could mean big bucks for the show’s five original stars: Jim Parsons, Johnny Galecki, Kaley Cuoco, Simon Helberg and Kunal Nayaar.

Sources tell The Hollywood Reporter that the original five stars would earn $1 million per episode, although a formal deal has not been finalized yet.

The Big Bang Theory is TV’s highest-rated comedy, currently in its 10th season, with talk that the show’s 12th season may be its last.

