The BOOT Project Over Halfway To Funding Goal

05/23/17 – 3:40 P.M.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office announced a hefty donation to their BOOT project. The Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation donated $40,000 for their efforts. The Sheriff’s Office will use this grant to install the BOOT in city and county schools. It is a metal device that can block doors and withstands up to 16,000 pounds of pressure. It can be activated by anyone, including children, to create a shelter in an active shooter situation.

The project has raised $235,000 of the $420,000 needed. The funding will allow the manufacturer to start installing the devices during the summer.