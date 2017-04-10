“The Boss Baby” rules the box office for the second straight week

© 2016 DreamWorks Animation LLC. All Rights Reserved.(LOS ANGELES) — The Boss Baby dominated the box office for the second week in a row, pulling in an estimated $26.3 million, bringing its domestic totals to just below $90 million, according to Box Office Mojo. Overseas, the animated film, featuring the voices of Alec Baldwin, Steve Buscemi and Lisa Kudrow, raked in another $37.5 million, bringing its worldwide numbers to almost $200 million.

In second place was Beauty and the Beast, with a $25 million weekend, bringing its total in the states to more than $430 million. Combined with its $37 million internationally, Disney’s live-action remake of the 1991 animated classic is on pace to become the studios latest film to top a billion dollars. It’s currently at $975 million. Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

The animated feature Smurfs: The Lost Village, featuring the voices of Demi Lovato, Jack McBrayer and Rainn Wilson, took third place. with an estimated $14 million opening weekend.

Another of the week’s new releases, Going in Style, starring Morgan Freeman, Alan Arkin and Michael Caine, finished better than expected, bowing in fourth place with an estimated $12.5 million.

Rounding out the top five was Ghost in the Shell, turning in another disappointing weekend, earning $7.2 million.

As for this week’s other new offerings, The Case for Christ had an OK weekend, earning just shy of $4 million, landing in 10th place. Fox’s Gifted, starring Chris Evans, Jenny Slate and Octavia Spencer, did well, earning $476,000 in limited release.

Here are the top 10 movies from Friday through Sunday, with estimated weekend gross ticket sales:

1. The Boss Baby, $26.3 million

2. Beauty and the Beast, $25 million

3. Smurfs: The Lost Village, $14 million

4. Going in Style, $12.5 million

5. Ghost in the Shell, $7.2 million

6. Power Rangers $6.2 million

7. Kong: Skull Island, $5.8 million

8. Logan, $4 million

9. Get Out, $4 million

10. The Case for Christ, $3.9 million

