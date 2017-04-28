“The Circle” and “How to Be a Latin Lover” among this week’s new releases

Photo courtesy of STX Entertainment. Motion Picture Artwork © 2017 STX Financing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.(LOS ANGELES) — Here’s a look at the new movies opening nationwide Friday:

* The Circle — After landing her dream job with a powerful tech company, a woman, played by Beauty and the Beast‘s Emma Watson, is encouraged by the company’s founder — portrayed by Tom Hanks — to join a groundbreaking experiment that crosses ethical boundaries, affecting the lives of her friends and family, and the entire human race. Star Wars: The Force Awakens‘ John Boyega also stars. Rated PG-13.

* How to Be a Latin Lover — Eugenio Derbez stars in this comedy about a man with a history of seducing older rich women, who finds himself dumped by his 80-year-old wife of 25 years and forced to move in with his estranged sister — portrayed by Salma Hayek. There, he learns the value of family. Also starring Rob Lowe and Kristen Bell. Rated PG-13.

