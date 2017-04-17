“The Fate of the Furious” races to record opening; “Beauty and the Beast” tops $1 billion

Universal – 2017(LOS ANGELES) — The Fate of the Furious sped to number one at the box office with an estimated $100.2 million opening weekend, to become the second Fast and Furious film to open above the century mark in the U.S., according to Box Office Mojo. Beauty and the Beast also had a big weekend, topping the $1 billion threshold cumulatively, making it the 22nd largest worldwide release of all time.

The Fate of the Furious, starring Vin Diesel, Charlize Theron and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, also broke an international box office record previously held by Jurassic World, bringing in a whopping $432.3 million overseas. Combined with its domestic take, the film has raked in $532.5 million worldwide, breaking the previous record of $529 million, held by Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

The Boss Baby took second place with an estimated $15.5 million, followed by Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, in third place with $13.6 million. Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Rounding out the top five was Smurfs: The Lost Village, bowing in fourth place, earning an estimated $6.5 million, and Going in Style, right behind in fifth place with $6.35.

Also of note, Kong: Skull Island brought in an estimated $2.6 million, bringing its domestic totals to more than $160 million. Logan, with its $1.9 million haul, has surpassed $220 million.

Here are the top 10 movies from Friday through Sunday, with estimated weekend gross ticket sales:

1. The Fate of the Furious, $100.2 Million

2. The Boss Baby, $15.5 million

3. Beauty and the Beast, $13.6 million

4. Smurfs: The Lost Village, $6.5 million

5. Going in Style, $6.35

6. Gifted, $3 million

7. Get Out, $2.9 million

8. Power Rangers, $2.85 million

9. The Case for Christ, 2.7 million

10. Kong: Skull Island, $2.6 million

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.