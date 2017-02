02/03/17 – 2:36 P.M.

Republicans at the First Friday Luncheon got to hear about the Main Street project for downtown Findlay. Service-Safety Director Paul Schmelzer said that the project should start soon. It will put medians in the striped zones of left turn lanes and add mid-block crosswalks. Most of the money for the project is coming from the Ohio Department of Transportation. Schmelzer said it will take about 4-5 months to complete once the weather allows the project to start.