‘The LEGO Batman Movie’ tops the weekend box office

Warner Bros.(NEW YORK) — The LEGO Batman Movie put together a first-place finish in what was the best weekend at the box office so far in 2017. The second film in the LEGO franchise, and featuring the voices of Will Arnett, Michael Cera, Rosario Dawson, Ralph Fiennes and Zack Galifianakis, raked in an estimated $55.6 million in the U.S., and an additional $37 million overseas, according to Box Office Mojo.

Fifty Shades of Grey, starring Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson, finished stronger than expected in second place, with $46.79 million. John Wick: Chapter 2, starring Keanu Reeves and Laurence Fishburne, debuted strong in third with $30 million, more than doubling the opening weekend earnings for the first John Wick movie in 2014.

Rounding out the top five is Split, dropping to fourth with a $9.3 million take, and Hidden Figures in fifth place, earning $8 million.

Here are the top 10 movies from Friday through Sunday, with estimated weekend gross ticket sales:

1. The Lego Batman Movie, $55.6 million

2. Fifty Shades Darker, $46.79 million

3. John Wick: Chapter 2, $30 million

4. Split, $9.3 million

5. Hidden Figures, $8 million

6. A Dog’s Purpose, $7 million

7. Rings, $5.8 million

8. La La Land, $5 million

9. Lion, $4 million

10. The Space Between Us, $1.76 million

Copyright © 2016, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.