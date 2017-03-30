“The Mindy Project,” “Making History” Star Adam Pally reportedly busted for marijuana and cocaine possession

FOX/Jordan Althaus(NEW YORK) — Adam Pally, best known for his roles as Peter Prentice on Hulu’s The Mindy Project and Max Blum in the ABC comedy series Happy Endings, reportedly was arrested for alleged marijuana and cocaine possession in New York City on Tuesday night.

A spokesman for the New York Police Department told People magazine on Wednesday, that officers observed the 35-year-old actor smoking marijuana in public from an e-cigarette, confirming a story first reported by TMZ.

The officers reportedly placed Pally under arrest and conducted a search, during which they say they found he also was in possession of a small amount of cocaine.

Adam, who currently stars on the Fox comedy Making History, was arrested and charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance for the cocaine, and criminal possession of marijuana — both misdemeanors, according to the spokesman.

Pally received a desk appearance ticket and subsequently released, but must return to court in June, adds the spokesman.

The news comes the same day as Pally’s upcoming big screen comedy Most Likely to Murder began filming.