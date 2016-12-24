The Procrastinator’s Guide to Last-Minute Holiday Shopping

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Shopping procrastinators need not worry this Christmas Eve.

To attract the last-minute shoppers looking for gifts, retailers are offering deep discounts online and in-store. And yes, if you order online, Amazon Prime offers same-day delivery for some items.

“Amazon Prime now offers delivery today. Stores like Best Buy, Bloomingdale’s, a bunch of other ones, are using a start up called Deliv; same day delivery Christmas eve in 17 cites,” ABC’s tech contributor Becky Worley said.

Still in need of a gift idea? According to Worley, subscription services like Birchbox or BarkBox won’t have you worrying about a delivery date.

“It might not feel great in the moment to have someone unwrap a printed gift certificate, but new research shows the gift giver focuses on that moment of unwrapping, but the recipient focuses on how a gift plays out through the year,” she said.

While Gap has a 50 percent discount, Kohl’s is offering 20 percent off purchases of $100 or more, and Sears has 60 percent off some women’s and kids boots, but the bigger discounts are expected to come after Christmas.

