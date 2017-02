02/21/17 – 4:55 A.M.

The Review Times is a finalist in Division I awards in the Ohio Associated Press Media Editors’ 2016 newspaper contest. They report that staff writer Morgan Manns is among the top three finalists for best photographer. The paper is the is among the top three finalists for Best Digital Presence in Division I.

The awards will be announced at the APME annual awards banquet on May 21 in Columbus. A total of 67 daily newspapers submitted over 2,000 entries for the contest.