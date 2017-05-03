“The Voice” Recap: Alicia Keys loses an artist

NBC/Tyler Golden(LOS ANGELES) — On Tuesday’s episode of The Voice, the 11 artists who performed Monday learned that Stephanie Rice, from Alicia Keys’ team, was sent home.

Rice was eliminated on a one-hour results show. She lost an “Instant Save” vote to Team Adam Levine’s Mark Isaiah.

There are now 10 artists remaining in the competition, including those of Teams Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani.

Prior to the vote, Rice and Isaiah sang for an opportunity to be saved by the viewers. Rice performed “Issues” by Julia Michaels, and Isaiah covered “7 Years” by Lukas Graham.

During the results show, Gwen and Alicia each joined their respective teams for a group performance. Team Alicia sang “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman,” by Aretha Franklin, and Team Gwen performed “Fix You,” by Coldplay.

The evening also included Voice season-10 winner Alisan Porter, performing her single “Deep Water.”

The Voice returns Monday night at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.