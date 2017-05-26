Theater responds to backlash of women-only screenings of “Wonder Woman”

iStock/Thinkstock(AUSTIN, Texas) — The Alamo Drafthouse Cinema in Austin, Texas, is responding to complaints that it will host a women-only screening of Wonder Woman next week.

Some moviegoers called out the theater for separating men from women and asked if male-only screenings were in the works.

In response to the backlash, Morgan Hendrix, creative manager for the theater, told ABC News, “Providing an experience where women truly reign supreme has incurred the wrath of trolls [and] only serves to deepen our belief that we’re doing something right.”

She continued, “As a result, we will be expanding this program across the country and inviting women everywhere to join us as we celebrate this iconic superheroine in our theaters,” which include cities like New York and Denver.

The fuss began Wednesday, when the Alamo Drafthouse sent out a press release announcing a women-only screening of Wonder Woman, which hits theaters next Friday. The film, directed by Patty Jenkins, stars Gal Gadot as the iconic superhero.

“Apologies, gentlemen, but we’re embracing our girl power and saying ‘No Guys Allowed’ for one special night at the Alamo Ritz. And when we say “People Who Identify As Women Only,” we mean it. Everyone working at this screening — venue staff, projectionist, and culinary team — will be female,” according to the release.

The demand was so high that the theater added a second screening for just women. That’s when the theater was bombarded with complaints on social media.

“I love Alamo Drafthouse and watch all my movies with y’all (and still will), but separating any group from another is very odd,” one man wrote on Facebook. Other comments shared similar sentiments about separation.

Alamo Drafthouse defend the decision on Facebook, writing, “Very sorry if you feel excluded. We thought it might be kinda fun — for one screening — to celebrate a character who’s meant a great deal to women for close to eight decades. Again, truly, truly, truly, truly sorry that we’ve offended you. These screenings are just a way to celebrate the character and how important she’s been to women over the last eight decades.”

But on a lighter note, the theater had fun in some of its replies.

One man asked if the theater ever hosted a men-only night, to which the theater responded, “We’ve never done showings where you had to be a man to get in, but we *did* show the Entourage movie a few years ago.”

After another person suggested doing “a special screening for IT that’s only for those who identify as clowns,” Alamo again responded with snark, “We might actually have to steal that clown idea. Thanks.”

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.