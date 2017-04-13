These luxury Easter eggs start at $30,000

tortoon/iStock/Thinkstock(LONDON) — Choccywoccydoodah, a U.K. chocolaterie, specializes in gigantic, incredibly detailed chocolate Easter eggs.

The Hare family are a collection of three of the giant eggs, one of which weighs 100 kilograms — roughly 220 pounds.

Details on the Hare family’s eggs include chocolate carrots and cabbages, and even intricately crafted pictures on the wall.

There is also a collection of four enormous Brighton Duck chocolate eggs. According to Daniel Collenette of Choccywoccydoodah, to purchase all seven eggs would be £100,000 — over $125,000.

The shop, which has locations in London and Brighton, makes these large eggs to commission and individually prices them, though the 100-kilogram eggs all start at £25,000 — over $31,000.

Last year’s collection of three Easter eggs was worth about £25,000 or £10,000 individually — over $31,000 and $12,000, respectively.

The shop also sells smaller options, including egg boxes containing five duck egg-sized chocolate eggs, which run at roughly £30, or about $38.

