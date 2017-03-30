Thirsty cobra in India calmly accepts drink from villager

KK Productions(NEW YORK) — A video of a snake so thirsty that it accepted a drink of water from a local villager in India appears to show how a drought in the southwestern state of Karnataka is affecting wildlife.

A cobra that emerged from its hiding spot was caught on camera slinking its way across a dry landscape and coming to a stop when presented with a plastic bottle filled with water. The strange sight continued as the reptile opened its jaws to accept a drink from the villager with the bottle.

From what can be seen on the minute-long video, the snake enjoyed more than 20 seconds of refreshment.

