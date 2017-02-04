Thousands Affected by N.C. Water Emergency

Mixa next/iStock/Thinkstock(CHAPEL HILL, N.C.) – 75,000 residents in Chapel Hill, North Carolina are being told not to drink their water for a second day in a row Saturday due to a water main break.

Officials say the break coupled with a fluoride problem at a treatment plant could leave the water unsafe to drink. The Orange Water and Sewer Authority is planning to test the water and could have results available by Saturday evening.

“We’re gonna have to soak it up, we’re gonna have to soak it up because we’ve got family here visiting, we can’t afford to leave right now,” said resident OJ Iftihar.

Chapel Hill Mayor Pam Hemminger has issued a State of Emergency and is calling for restaurants and public schools to close. UNC-Chapel Hill has canceled all activities indefinitely.

