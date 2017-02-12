Thousands of Protesters March in Mexico Against President Trump

Manuel Velasquez/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images(MEXICO CITY) — Tens of thousands of protesters gathered in more than a dozen cities in Mexico on Sunday to protest against U.S. President Donald Trump.

Demonstrators said it was a moment to show the country was united against the president’s immigration policies and border wall plans, according to BBC, amid a recent crackdown on undocumented immigrants.

“It should not be forgotten that American society was made by migrants and continues to be made by migrants,” Maria Amparo Cassar, one of the protesters, said to BBC.

The marches were also an opportunity to protest against Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto, the protesters said, for not reducing violence in the country, BBC reports.

President Trump’s pledge to build a border wall that Mexico would foot the bill for has been a source of controversy since he was on the campaign trail. Nieto has refused to pay for the wall, saying, “Mexico does not believe in walls.”

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.