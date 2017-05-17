Three Arrested In Findlay Drug Bust

05/17/17 – 6:19 P.M.
A Monday evening drug bust in Findlay led to the arrest of three people. The Hancock County METRICH Drug Task Force executed a search warrant around 8:30 p.m. at 1211 Summit Street. There they found heroin, crack cocaine, fentanyl, marijuana. drug paraphernalia, and a large sum of cash.
Officers arrested 24-year-olds Dana Ryan II (the second) of Detroit, Michigan and Ashley Beckett of Findlay. They also arrested 18-year-old Cedric Slough. Beckett and Slough were charged with permitting drug abuse. Ryan was charged with trafficking in fentanyl, trafficking in crack cocaine, possession of heroin, and possession of crack cocaine.