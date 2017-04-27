Three Car Crash Injures Findlay Man

4/27/17 – 5:27 A.M.

A three-car crash injured a Findlay man Wednesday afternoon. The Findlay Police Department says the collision happened around 4:45 p.m. in the 500 block of Tiffin Avenue.

18-year-old Kate McGovern of Jeromesville was driving west when she hit the back of a car driven by 49-year-old Shawn Brown. Brown’s car then hit the back of an SUV driven by 48-year-old Sammy Archuleta. Brown and Archuleta had stopped for traffic.

Hanco EMS took Brown to Blanchard Valley Hospital for treatment of his injuries. Police cited McGovern for failure to stop in an assured clear distance.