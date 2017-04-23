Three children among five dead in Queens house fire

FDNY(NEW YORK) — Five people were killed, including three children, after a three-alarm fire blazed through a family home in the New York City borough of Queens on Sunday.

Fire officials said the entire house was consumed in flames by the time they showed up, just minutes after FDNY first received a phone call around 2:30 p.m. reporting the fire traveling from the first floor to the second floor.

The youngest child who died was 2 years old and the oldest victim was 21, according to New York City Fire Department Commissioner Daniel Nigro, but as of Sunday afternoon one victim’s age was still unknown.

At least one person, a 46-year-old, survived by jumping out a second-story window, the fire commissioner said at a news conference Sunday afternoon.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said it was the city’s biggest loss of life in a fire in two years.

“This happened in the middle of an afternoon when the weather was good,” he said at the news conference. “How could something like this could have happened? There are many unanswered questions.”

The fire commissioner said Sunday that fire marshals would investigate the cause of the fire.

