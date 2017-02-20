Three injured after sprint car flips into stands at Volusia Speedway Park

iStock/Thinkstock(DE LEON SPRINGS, Fla.) — Three people were injured on Sunday night after a race car crashed into the stands at Volusia Speedway Park in De Leon Springs, Florida.

According to ABC Orlando affiliate WFTV, the car entered the stands just before 9:30 p.m. during a DIRTcar World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series qualifying event.

Dale Blaney, the uncle of NASCAR Monster Energy Cup driver Ryan Blaney, was heading into turn two of the half-mile oval track when his dirt car went airborne, flipped upside down and crashed through a fence and into the stands, severely injuring three spectators.

All three were transported to Halifax Hospital in critical condition. According to DIRTcar Nationals race organizers, Gary Streek, who was visiting from the United Kingdom, is currently in stable condition and visiting with family and friends. The two others are still in the hospital and their condition is unknown.

While Blaney’s car became tangled up between two other cars, all drivers walked away without injuries.

This marks the second accident in four days where a car cleared a fence at Volusia Speedway. On Wednesday, Joey Saldana’s car flew over the catch fence into the stands, but no one was injured.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.