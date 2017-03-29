Three Injured In Two-Car Crash North Of Findlay

3/29/17 – 5:26 A.M.

A two-car crash injured three people on Findlay’s north side Tuesday night. The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office says the collision happened in the 12000 block of Hancock County Road 99 near the CSX railroad tracks around 10 p.m.

41-year-old Saravana Kumar Aluru was driving east when he hit an unoccupied SUV that stopped behind another car with two flat tires. Hanco Ambulance took Aluru and his two passengers to Blanchard Valley Hospital for treatment.

Deputies continue to investigate the crash.