iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Three people are dead after an avalanche struck a ski station in the French Alps, according to local officials.

Rescue operations are completed at the Bonneval sur Arc ski station, but details on the efforts are still forthcoming.

Local officials confirmed to ABC News that no one is missing.

The number of injuries are currently unknown.

Story developing…

