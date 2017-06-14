Three killed, two injured in shooting at San Francisco UPS facility

KGO-TV(SAN FRANCISCO) — Three people have been killed and two more were injured after a shooting at a UPS facility in San Francisco Wednesday morning, according to police.

The shooter died on the scene from a self-inflicted gunshot wound as well, San Francisco Police Assistant Chief Toney Chaplin said in a news conference.

San Francisco police responded to the shooting around 8:55 a.m., Chaplin said. The UPS facility is located near 17th Street and San Bruno Avenue, ABC San Francisco station KGO-TV reported. Police are currently conducting a search of the building, they said.

When police arrived, they determined that the suspect was inside the building and began evacuations, Chaplin said.

An officer then located the suspect, who put his gun to his head and shot himself, Chaplin said.

Two firearms were recovered at the scene, Chaplin said. It is unclear if any of the victims were targeted, but Chaplin said he does not believe the case to be linked to terrorism. A motive has not yet been determined.

Police have not released the identities of the suspect or the victims. The suspect was dressed in a UPS uniform, but police have not confirmed that he is a UPS employee, Chaplin said.

Investigators are interviewing “dozens and dozens” of witnesses who were inside of the building, Chaplin said. Several people who were on site at the time of the shooting are not UPS employees, he added.

UPS confirmed in a statement that there was an incident involving employees Wednesday morning. The company is cooperating with law enforcement, it said. The facility is an area package sorting hub and package delivery center, UPS said.

Police asked people in the area to shelter in place.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives also responded to the scene.

