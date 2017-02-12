Tiffany Trump Gets Front Row Treatment at Chinese Designer’s NY Fashion Week Show

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Taoray Wang(NEW YORK) — While Ivanka Trump deals with Nordstrom and Neiman Marcus dropping her fashion collection, fellow first daughter Tiffany Trump is enjoying front-row status during New York Fashion Week, currently underway in Manhattan.

And while her dad works on relations with China via diplomatic channels, Tiffany, 23, is bettering relations with China in her own way.

Tiffany attended Shanghai-based designer Wang Tao’s fashion show for her Taoray Wang label Saturday morning with her mother Marla Maples, who was married to President Trump from 1993 to 1999. Tiffany’s boyfriend, Ross Mechanic, also joined the mother-daughter duo in the front row.

A statement released by Taoray Wang said Tiffany wore a double-face cashmere pale pink and white coat over an ivory wool crepe dress designed by Wang.

Tiffany and her mother were ushered to their seats by security and Secret Service about ten minutes before the show began. They also headed backstage after the runway presentation.

According to Taoray Wang, Tiffany wore Wang’s white double-breasted custom coat to her father’s inauguration, after first meeting Wang at her last New York Fashion Week show in September.

Wang told the South China Morning Post that she hasn’t received any negative feedback from associating with the first daughter, who she describes as a “wonderful young lady.”

“I would rather focus on personal qualities and characters, rather than labelling them,” Wang told the newspaper.

