Tiffin Avenue Bank Robbed Today, Findlay Police Searching For Robber

04/03/17 – 5:36 P.M.

The Findlay Police Department is looking for a woman who robbed a bank on Tiffin Avenue on Monday. Police say an unidentified black woman entered Key Bank around 2 p.m. and pulled out a large knife. She robbed the bank of an undetermined amount of cash.

The suspect is overweight and about 5 feet, 4 inches tall. She was wearing a black sweatshirt, a white hat, and had something covering her mouth. After the robbery, she ran out of the bank and is believed to have gotten in a small black car. Police don’t know where she went to afterward.

Nobody was injured in the robbery and witnesses report only seeing the one suspect. We have a picture of the suspect on our website. If you have any information contact the Findlay Police Department at 419-424-7150.