Tiffin Man Arrested Following Drug Investigation

2/16/17 – 6:49 A.M.

A Tiffin man could face drug charges after investigators searched his home Tuesday. The Review-Times reports police charged 26-year-old Cody Brown with failure to appear in court on an outstanding warrant. However, charges of trafficking heroin, having weapons under disability and possession of criminal tools are all pending.

Police officers searched a home on Coe Street in Tiffin this week. Authorities say they found suspected heroin, drug paraphernalia, and criminal tools.

Brown is a person of interest in several ongoing investigations by the Seneca County Drug Task Force-METRICH Enforcement Unit. The newspaper reports the investigation includes several recent overdoses.

MORE: Review-Times