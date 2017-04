4/12/17 – 9:09 A.M.

A nurse form Tiffin will spend five days in jail. The Courier reports 36-year-old Wendi Baker pleaded guilty to a tampering with records charge last week.

Investigators said Baker made false or misleading statements to get Medicaid reimbursements between May 2013 and June 2016.

Prosecutors initially charged her with two counts of Medicaid fraud and one count of grand theft.

MORE: The Courier