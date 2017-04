4/6/17 – 4:34 A.M.

The owner of a Wood County exotic animal farm will be allowed to see his big cats. Kenny Hetrick and Ohio Department of Agriculture officials reached a settlement yesterday to let Hetrick and his veterinarian see the cats at a Florida farm next month. The state took the cats from Hetrick’s farm amid a dispute over permits to keep the animals. That dispute will be taken up by a state appeals court.