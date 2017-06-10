Tiger Woods had taken Xanax when arrested, police report says

Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images(JUPITER, Fla.) — Tiger Woods told police that he was taking Xanax when he was arrested last month, according to a police report.

The report, obtained by The Golf Channel, was unredacted, unlike an earlier version released to media outlets. Woods was arrested May 29 on a charge of driving under the influence near his home in Jupiter, Florida.

Xanax is typically used to treat anxiety, panic disorders and insomnia. The drug was not included in the original report. The opioid pain medication Vicodin was listed, among others.

Woods had fallen asleep at the wheel and was observed by police with his car pulled over on a road. He failed multiple sobriety tests, but blew a 0.00 on a breathalyzer. Woods later said his condition was due to an “unexpected reaction” to prescription medication.

The 14-time major champion underwent back surgery in April.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.