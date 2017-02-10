Tiger Woods Pulls Out of Next Two Tournaments over Back Spasms

Phil Ellsworth / ESPN Images(NEW YORK) — Ongoing back spasms is keeping Tiger Woods from competing in his next two scheduled tournaments.

“My doctors have advised me not to play the next two weeks, to continue my treatment and to let my back calm down,” Woods, 41, said in a statement Friday. “This is not what I was hoping for or expecting.”

Woods began suffering from the back pain last week while he was competing in the Omega Dubai Desert Classic. He ended up withdrawing form the tournament before he began his second-round of play.

He will now skip the Genesis Open next week in Pacific Palisades, California, and the Honda Classic in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida the following week.

“I am extremely disappointed to miss the Genesis Open, a tournament that benefits my foundation, and The Honda Classic, my hometown event. I would like to thank Genesis for their support, and I know we will have an outstanding week,” Woods said.

