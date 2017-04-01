Tiger Woods to miss Masters tournament for the third time in four years

Phil Ellsworth/ESPN Images(NEW YORK) — For the third time in four years, Tiger Woods will miss the Masters.

Woods pulled out of golf’s first major of 2017 as he continues to recover from back issues. Woods had two back surgeries, and returned in December, only to be sidelined again in February with more back issues.

Mark Steinberg, Woods’ agent, told ESPN on Friday that Woods was cleared by his doctors, but did not feel ready to play. He said, “He just didn’t feel he was ready… Because the Masters has such a special place in his heart, and because it’s been such a special tournament for him, he really wanted to try and be there. And knowing the course so well, the local knowledge, he figured he had a chance to play. He grinded on this up until today.”

In a statement posted on his website, the 41-year-old said there is no timetable for his return. It will mark the fourth event he has missed that he was scheduled to play in this year, the others being the Genesis Open, Honda Classic and Arnold Palmer Invitational.

It has been 20 years since he won the first of his four Masters championships, which was also the first of his 14 career major championships.

Woods has appeared in the Masters every year from 1997 to 2013, missing his first in 2014.

