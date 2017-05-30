Tiger Woods was asleep at the wheel, changed his story: police report

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office(JUPITER, Fla.) — Tiger Woods was asleep at the wheel and changed his story when he was arrested this weekend on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to a police report.

Woods said in a statement Monday evening, “I understand the severity of what I did and I take full responsibility for my actions.”

“I want the public to know that alcohol was not involved,” he said. “What happened was an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications. I didn’t realize the mix of medications had affected me so strongly.

“I would like to apologize with all my heart to my family, friends and the fans. I expect more from myself too,” he said.

