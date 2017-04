by In

Getty Images(MINNEAPOLIS) – The Detroit Tigers announced Saturday that it placed first baseman Miguel Cabrera on the 10-day disabled list with a strained groin.

Cabrera suffered the injury diving for a ball during Friday’s loss to the twins.

First baseman John Hicks has been called up from Triple-A to replace the two-time American League MVP.

Cabrera is hitting .268 with three home runs and nine RBIs this season.

