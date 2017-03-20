Tim Tebow to join Mets’ Class A affiliate in South Carolina

iStock/Thinkstock(PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla.) — New York Mets outfielder Tim Tebow will be assigned to play with the Columbia Fireflies, the organization’s Class A affiliate in South Carolina, according to ESPN.

Tebow had made appearances with the professional club in the Grapefruit League. He has hit .235 (4-for-17) over six games and he has played multiple positions in the outfield.

Fireflies’ president John Katz spoke about Tebow joining the club:

“Tebow’s story is so compelling — from the BCS National Championships and the NFL playoffs to reinventing himself as a professional baseball player. His humility, faith and unwavering commitment to better himself will bring a new dynamic to our clubhouse. Having a player that has achieved his level of success on two big stages will ultimately pay huge dividends for our players as they pursue their dreams of playing for the New York Mets.”

The Fireflies’ first game is Apr. 6, a home matchup with the Augusta GreenJackets.

