Toledo Corrections Employees Face Charges For Hancock County Campground Disturbance

6/1/17 – 5:27 A.M.

Authorities arrested two people at a Hancock County campground last weekend. The Blade reports 44-year-old Bryan James pointed a gun at campers at the Twin Lakes Park campground near Mount Cory. He also allegedly fired the weapon while intoxicated and entered another camper while looking for his son, who was at another campsite. The newspaper reports 46-year-old Ricci Nolen allegedly lied to deputies about her role in the incident.

Both are Toledo corrections employees.

James faces aggravated burglary, felonious assault and using a weapon while intoxicated charges. Authorities charged Nolen with obstructing official business.