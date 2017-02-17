Toledo Man Arrested After High-Speed Chase Through Wood And Hancock Counties

02/17/17 – 4:19 P.M.
A high-speed chase Thursday ended in the arrest of a Toledo man after traveling around 32 miles. Troopers tried to pull over 41-year-old Jake Faulkner for a lane violation on I-75 in Wood County. Faulkner fled heading south on the interstate reaching speeds over 100 miles per hour.
Troopers lost sight of Faulkner and stopped their pursuit. A McComb police officer found Faulkner speeding a few minutes later on State Route 613. Faulkner ended up losing control of the vehicle and hit a utility pole. He fled the scene on foot.
He was later found by a canine and charged with felony fleeing and eluding and misdemeanor possession of marijuana. He also had many active warrants. Faulkner is currently being held at the Wood County Justice Center.