5/22/17 – 5:25 A.M.

A Toledo man is facing charges for allegedly selling heroin in Findlay. The Courier reports the Hancock County grand jury handed up a secret indictment against 31-year-old Terrell Evans last week. Evans faces three counts of trafficking less than a gram of heroin.

Investigators say Evans sold the drugs on three different dates in 2015.

MORE: The Courier