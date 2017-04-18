Toledo Man Withdraws Insanity Plea In Fostoria Shooting Case

4/18/17 – 5:12 A.M.

A Toledo man accused of shooting a mother and daughter in Fostoria won’t seek an insanity plea after all. The Review-Times reports 35-year-old Terrance Williamson withdrew his insanity defense this week. Williamson faces two counts of felonious assault, two counts of kidnapping, one count of aggravated robbery, and four counts of attempted murder in the case stemming from the February 2016 incident.

Williamson is set to go to trial on September 19.

Police say Williamson used a gun to force Norman to drive him to Norman’s home in Nye’s Trailer Park. Investigators say Williamson hit Norman in the head with the gun, and then shot her when she wouldn’t give him money. Williamson then shot Norman’s daughter when she tried to help her mother.

Both Norman and her daughter survived the attack.

MORE: Review-Times