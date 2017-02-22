Tom Brady shares “suspect board” for missing Super Bowl jersey

Joe Faraoni/ESPN Images(BOSTON) — Tom Brady’s Super Bowl jersey went missing from his locker after the New England Patriots’ Super Bowl 51 victory.

It has an estimated value of $500,000, according to a complaint filed with the Houston Police Department.

The quarter back is hoping to track down the jersey himself, posting a parody “suspect board” on his Facebook page, naming some of interesting “culprits.”

Brady pointed the finger at numerous characters like Swiper the racoon from the children’s show Dora the Explorer and the shark Jaws.

Brady also named half time performer Lady Gaga and Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman as possible suspects, calling his teammate a “sneaky little squirrel.”

News of the missing jersey first surfaced when Brady told team owner Robert Kraft in an on-camera locker room conversation after the game that he was unable to locate the jersey he wore as he led the team to the 34-28 overtime win on Feb. 5

Police have classified the case as a possible first-degree felony.

