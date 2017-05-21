Tom Hardy cast as “Spider-Man” baddie Venom

Getty Images/Jason LaVeris(LOS ANGELES) — Tom Hardy has gone from playing Bane in The Dark Knight Rises to portraying another superhero baddie: Spider-Man’s shape-shifting nemesis Venom.

“Tom Hardy is Eddie Brock,” reads the announcement made Friday by Sony Pictures, naming the character’s human alter-ego. The post featured a menacing picture of the Mad Max actor wearing a Venom shirt.

The character of Brock is a disgraced journalist who comes into contact with a black, gooey alien organism that covers his body and gives him fearsome powers…which he uses to try to take down Spidey.

Spider-Man, played by Tom Holland, will be seen next on July 7 in Spider-Man: Homecoming — officially, at least, there’s no mention yet if he’ll appear in Venom.

Venom is slated for an October, 2018 release.

