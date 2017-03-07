Tom Hiddleston Talks Conjuring King Kong

© 2017 WARNER BROS. ENTERTAINMENT INC./Vince Valitutti (NEW YORK) — Thanks to his work in the Marvel movies, Tom Hiddleston is used to working with special effects and digital characters — though none as big as King Kong. But that’s exactly what he, and his all-star castmates needed to do for their new movie Kong: Skull Island.

In the film, Hiddleston plays a British solder-turned-mercenary who leads a band of American soldiers and civilians onto the titular island. It’s filled with massive creatures including, of course, King Kong.

Obviously, those creatures were added afterward by special effects wizards, which required Hiddleston and his co-stars — which include Oscar-winner Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, John Goodman, and others — to play pretend.

“It’s just a leap of imagination,” Hiddleston told Live with Kelly‘s Kelly Ripa and her guest co-star Christian Slater, and then offered an example.

“I’ve seen a humpback whale breach, quite close quarters, and in that moment I felt so small, and like I was in the presence of something majestic, and whose intelligence I didn’t understand. I tried to imagine that.”

The movie opens Friday.

