Tony Romo to try to qualify for U.S. Open

The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback has put his name in the pool of nearly 9,500 players aiming to qualify for the U.S. Open.

Romo will play in a local qualifier on Monday about 30 miles west of Forth Worth. If he does well enough to advance, Romo will participate in sectional qualifying on June 5.

The U.S. Open will be played at Erin Hills in Wisconsin.

Romo previously tried to qualify for the Open in 2010, but did not advance past the sectional qualifying round.

The 37-year-old retired from the NFL after 12 seasons with the Cowboys.

