Top-seeded Kerber loses in first round of French Open

Scott Clarke/ESPN Images(PARIS) — History was made on the very first day of play at the Clay courts of Roland Garros in the French Open, but top-seeded Angelique Kerber would rather not be a part of it.

Kerber lost in straight sets to Ekatarina Makarova in straight sets (6-2, 6-2) in the very first round. Kerber gave credit to Makarova, while also admitting clay courts are not her strongest to play on.

When asked if her sturggles were more physical or mental, Kerber said both were reason for the loss. Kerber became the first top-seeded woman to lose her opening round match at the French Open in the professional era.