Toronto Blue Jays outfielder to donate forfeited salary to LGBTQ groups

Dylan Buell/Getty Images(TORONTO) — Blue Jays outfielder Kevin Pillar is expected to donate his forfeited salary from a two-game suspension last month to two LGBTQ organizations in the Toronto area.

Pillar received the suspension after yelling an anti-gay slur at Atlanta Braves reliever Jason Motte during an on-field confrontation on May 17.

Pillar apologized for using for the slur the following day.

The two groups selected are You Can Play, which aims to make sports open for athletes regardless of gender identity or sexual orientation, and PFLAG, an advocacy and support group for the LGTBQ community.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.