Tour a secret suite in downtown Las Vegas at the El Cortez Hotel and Casino

iStock/Thinkstock(LAS VEGAS) — Las Vegas is a city known for makeovers. Hotels, casinos and restaurants are constantly changing, upgrading and becoming as modern as they can be.

But there’s a notable exception in downtown Las Vegas. At the El Cortez Hotel and Casino, the longest continuously running hotel and casino in the city, a suite that’s a trip back in time is available to book, but only for those in the know.

The Jackie Gaughan suite is a tribute to the El Cortez’s former owner, Jackie Gaughan. He and his wife, Bertie Gaughan, lived in the two-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom suite with living room, sitting room and kitchen for 25 years. Jackie Gaughan died in 2014 and the suite has only recently become available for bookings.

But it’s not as simple as simply calling the hotel or booking online. Requests are reviewed on a case-by-case basis by management and if it’s deemed a good fit, only then will arrangements be made.

ABC News was invited to tour the suite and see the place one of Las Vegas’ most influential moguls of gaming called home.

The time capsule of a suite has ’80s decor, with pink-upholstered walls and pink marble and gold bathrooms. The blue kitchen has all its original appliances.

“Our heritage is our biggest asset, ” Adam Weisberg, director of marketing for the El Cortez, told ABC News. The El Cortez is the only casino on the National Register of Historic Places. “The suite pays homage to our previous owner and the history we are so proud of.”

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.