2/16/17 – 5:33 A.M.

A new business plans to break ground in Ottawa later this month. The Putnam County Sentinel says Tractor Supply Company is building a new location near the intersection of State Route 65 and Meadow Glen Drive on the north side of the village.

The company plans to wrap up construction in July.

Tractor Supply has more than 1,600 stores in the nation.

