Tracy McGrady, Bill Self, and Rebecca Lobo headline 2017 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame class

Phil Ellsworth/ESPN Images(NEW YORK) — The 2017 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame class is headlined by retired all-star Tracy McGrady, Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self, and former UCONN star Rebecca Lobo.

The youngest inductee in this year’s class, McGrady played 15 NBA seasons, leading the league in scoring twice. He was drafted out of high school in 1997 and went on to make seven all-star teams.

Bill Self has coached at Oral Roberts, Tulsa, Illinois, and then joined the Jayhawks since 2003, winning the NCAA Tournament in 2008 while producing perennial contenders. He has reached the Final Four twice, both with Kansas. According to ESPN, Self is one of six coaches who have led three different schools to the NCAA tournament’s Elite Eight.

Lobo starred for the Huskies during their 1995 National Championship run, which marked the first of their 11 championship seasons under head coach Geno Auriemma. She then went on to win an Olympic gold medal in 1996.

Former Chicago Bulls executive Jerry Krause, who passed away on March 21, also earned a Hall of Fame nod. He is credited with building the Chicago Bulls’ dynasty of the 1990s.

Notre Dame women’s coach Muffet McGraw, Texas high school coach Robert Hughes, Harlem Globetrotters player, owner and CEO Mannie Jackson, former Globetrotters player Zack Clayton, former European star Nikos Galis and former NBA and ABA star George McGinnis were also inducted, according to ESPN.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.